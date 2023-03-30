Rotary Students of the Month Published 10:18 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Batesville Rotarians recognized those students chosen as March Students of the Month at last week’s regular meeting of the service organization at Panola Country Club. Receiving certificates of recognition were Sheldon Stokes, a senior at North Delta School, and Kyla Rudd, a senior at South Panola High School. The students were accompanied by the educators of their choice, Barbara Finke (left) of NDS, and Megan Love of SPHS. They are pictured with Rotary Club President Will Magee.