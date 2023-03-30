Property Transfers Published 10:07 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

Property transfers between March 20-24, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Jimmy and Jennifer Yancy to Elesha Whatley, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6.

Matthew Murphy to Hunter Scott and Kaley Boling, Part of the West Half of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

James Matthews, Jr. to Rhonda Amis, A part of Lot 6 of Block 2, City of Batesville.

Dorothy Cole and Larry Cole, Sr. to Larry Cole, Jr., Lots 43 and 44, First Addition to Plum Point Subdivision.

Janie Marie Caine to Frederick and Callie Jones, Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Betty Morris to William and Angela Brasell, Lot 58 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Rebecca Schwinn to Jesse and Alisha Gutierrez, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Martha Long to Vickie Lawson and Allen Herron, A parcel in Section 7 and 18, Township 10, Range 7.

Vickie Lawson and Allen Herron to Courtland Farm, LLC, A parcel in the Southwest Quarter of Section 7 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, all in Township 10, Range 7.

Kenneth and Joan Goree to Anthony Costner, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Johnny White to Shakela Wright, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Part of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, Block A, Maxey Subdivision.

Louise House to Matthew Respess, The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

The John Ingram Brasher Revocable Trust to North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, and a fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West & Lot 12, Lot 13, and a fractional part of Lot 14 of McIvor Valley Farms.

Christopher Daugherty to J.D. Daugherty, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Norwood to Frank West, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, and also a Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Frances Lovelady to Patricia Putman and Johnny Russell, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jonathan Aldridge to P & A Real Estate, LLC, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Pine Lodge, LLC to A & S Station, LLC, Lot 6, Southside Subdivision.

Schaefer Land Holdings, LLC to Charles Spriggs, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Robert Lee Masterson and Jennifer Masterson Davis to Robert Lee Masterson and Jennifer Masterson Davis, A parcel in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Leon Lawrence to Steve and Robbie Turner, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

A1 Investments, LLC to Dedric and Kyra Blair, Lot 35 of Parkway Courts Subdivision.

Prince Rentals, LLC to A1 Investments, LLC, Lot 35 of Parkway Courts Subdivision.

Sanders Family Properties, LLC to Rebecca Schwinn, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Kevin Crofford to Borgia Jean Crofford, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Josephine Burgess to Deborah Barksdale and Josephine Burgess, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

The Blair and Elizabeth West Trust Fund to Craig and Cameron Massey, Five tracts of land in Section 18 and Section 19, all in Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

James Carlton Hudson and Jean Oliver Gray to James and Jeannie Hudson, 341 Harris Rd., Town of Sardis.

Patricia Ann Spiva to Gregory and Ruth Munday, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Anita Johnson to Anita and Angela Johnson, Lot 27 of the First Addition to the Pointer Subdivision, Town of Como.

Larry Carlton, Jr. to Randy Gill, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Donald Gill, et al. to Randy Gill, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Rita Valley, et al. to Eva Jackson, Two tracts in Lot 24, 27 and 28, all in Hide Away Hills Subdivision.

Dolores Hignite to Sri Mahan, Lot 4, Block 2, Town of Sardis.

Sri Mahan to Will-Invest Properties, LLC, Lot 4, Block 2, Town of Sardis; also part of Lot 2, Block 2, Town of Sardis.

Kevin Crofford to Kimberly Cresswell, Lot 39, Section C, Hide Away Hills Subdivision.

William Wilbourn to Martha House, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jessica Romeo and Jayson Cummins to Executive Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.