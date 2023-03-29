South Panola sweeps Horn Lake to open region play Published 10:03 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

After going 1-1-1 at the Spring Break tournament, South Panola opened up Region 3-6A play by sweeping a three-game series from Horn Lake in easy fashion.

The Tigers (11-3-1, 3-0) blanked the Eagles 12-0 and 10-0 at home Tuesday (March 21) before taking the final game 17-4 at Horn Lake Thursday (March 23).

SP 12

HL 0

(Game 1)

Brayden Martin, Landon Dickinson and Eli Raines drove in two runs each as the Tigers blew ended the game early with a 10-run fourth inning.

Michael Johnson threw a complete game with seven strikeouts on two hits and one walk while adding a single at the plate.

Janario Humphrey added two singles while Brock Ware and Herron Williams provided singles. Landon Roberts scored two runs with Dalton McGee and Owen Roebuck adding a run.

SP 10

HL 0

(Game 2)

In game two of the twinbill, the Tigers led 6-0 before putting the game away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ware went 4-for-4 with six RBI’s including a single, two doubles and a triple. The Itawamba CC signee hit a sizzling .800 (8-10) with ten RBI’s in the series.

Owen Roebuck and Brayden Martin produced doubles while Herron Williams provided two singles. Landon Dickinson also accounted with a single. Aidan Williams picked up the win on the mound by going the distance with nine strikeouts and surrendering one hit.

SP 17

HL 4

(Game 3)

The Tigers continued their onslaught to finish off the series at Horn Lake Thursday (March,23) by putting up crooked numbers in each inning.

Ware delivered two triples and a double with three runs batted in. Herron Williams registered two doubles and a single while Aidan Williams singled, doubled and drove in two runs.

Landon Dickinson added three singles while Humphrey singled and drove in two runs. Dickinson earned the pitching win by going 2.1 innings. Jamarion Ingram fanned four in two innings of relief while Will Daleke tossed 2/3 of an inning.

South Panola takes on Hernando (14-3, 3-0) in a crucial three-game region series this week.

Photo: Hot hitting Brock Ware waits for a pitch in high school baseball action last week. The Tigers are off to a good start in early region play. (Glennie Pou)