Candidate signs not permitted on right-of-ways Published 9:13 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

As the 2023 election year draws closer to the primaries, and the general election a little later, state highway officials are putting out releases and public service announcements reminding candidates and their supporters of specific rules for placement of political signs.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says campaign signs are not permitted within right-of-way on state highways according to Section 63-3-317 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 Annotated.

The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas; the right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes.

To maintain traffic safety, please observe the following:

Illegally placed campaign signs contribute to our state’s $3.2 million litter problem that spoils Mississippi’s natural beauty.

Any illegally placed signs will be removed.

Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the traveling public along roadways.

Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.

Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections; signs must not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.

No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way.

Typically, the right-of-way is larger near roadway intersections.

Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded.

Candidates may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.

For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, call your local MDOT maintenance facility.