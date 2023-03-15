North Delta at ‘Battle of the Beach’ tourney Published 4:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

North Delta School opened up district play last week in a three-game series against defending state champion Marshall Academy.

The Green Wave and Patriots split a doubleheader Tuesday, March 7, with the home standing Wave winning the first game 2-1 with Marshall winning the nightcap 16-2 in six innings.

The Patriots took the deciding game of the series Friday, March 10, at Holly Springs with a 1-0 victory.

ND 2

Marshall 1

Baylor Scammon spun a complete game two-hitter on the mound while adding a single and double at the plate as the Green Wave broke a 1-1 deadlock with a run in the fifth inning. Scammon yielded a unearned run with four walks and six strikeouts.

Kevin Hill and JT Brooks added singles while eighth grader Jett Manning added a single. Trey Drumheller drove in a run for North Delta.

Marshall rebounded in game two with four runs in the first and five in the second to take a 9-1 lead. Drumheller had North Delta’s lone hit with a single as he and Hunter Carpenter provided runs.

Shelton Stokes, Caleb Walls and Brooks saw time on the mound for the Green Wave.

Marshall 1

ND 0

The Patriots pushed across an unearned run in the fifth inning that proved to be the difference in the rubber game of the series. North Delta out-hit the Patriots 5-3 as Owens Johnson and Scammon led the way with two singles while Carpenter provided a double.

Kevin Hill took the tough luck loss on the mound despite walking one batter and fanning 12 in six innings.

North Delta (9-3) spent Spring Break at the ‘ Battle of the Beach’ tournament with four games in three days before returning to district play Tuesday at Oak Hill Academy before hosting the Raiders Thursday, March 23.