Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:11 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Feb. 28

3:23 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 74 year old female with abdominal and neck pain.

5:28 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 58 year old female thinks she may pass out.

7:44 a.m. – Hampton Inn, subject having difficulty breathing.

11:59 a.m. – Area of Chapel Town and Whitten Rds., grass fire.

2:01 p.m. – Piccadilly Dr., grass fire.

3:01 p.m. – Keating Rd., Dirt Cheap, fire alarm.

3:21 p.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare fire alarm.

6:06 p.m. – Van Voris, TK Supermarket, small fire.

March 1

9:10 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Lakeland Dr., two vehicle accident, no injuries, but roadway is blocked.

12:30 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakeland Apartments, smoke alarm.

5:11 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.

7:59 p.m. – Fields St., young man having a heart attack.

8:24 p.m. – Keating Rd., one car accident.

March 2

5:14 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 57 year old male has passed out.

10:3 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, county requesting mutual aid for tree touching power line, line is sparking.

10:18 a.m. – Perkins Ln., tree has fallen on house.

10:32 a.m. – Pamela St., tree has fallen on power lines.

11:09 a.m. – Dell St., 89 year old female sick inside house, relatives can’t get inside.

11:14 a.m. – Hays St., 30 year old female has medical emergency.

March 3

7:29 p.m. – Noble St., 76 year old female experiencing a possible stroke.

March 4

12:59 a.m. – I-55 at the Eureka St. overpass, 18-wheeler is on fire.

4:49 p.m. – Womack Cove, male subject not breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

9:04 p.m. – Hays St., 30 year old female has a diabetic emergency.

9:36 p.m. – I-55 Southbound near Mile Marker 243, male subject with a possible broken leg.

9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, 27 year old female involved in a hit and run accident.

March 5

6:55 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, unresponsive male in the parking lot.

2:21 p.m. – I-55 northbound at Mile Marker 250, two car accident, unsure of injuries.

2:30 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., and Hwy. 6, vehicle on fire.

3:50 p.m. – Lester St., patient has low blood pressure, EMS en route.

8:27 p.m. – Gordon Dr., fire alarm.

March 6

8:01 a.m. – Hwy. 6 near the overhead bridge, three vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

10:10 a.m. – I-55 southbound, between Mile Markers 243 and 244, report of male subject lying on the side of the road, police and ambulance service also notified.

12:21 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, student having allergic reaction.

1:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Gas Mart, vehicle accident, no known injuries, roadway is blocked.