Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 10:11 am Friday, March 10, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
Feb. 28
3:23 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 74 year old female with abdominal and neck pain.
5:28 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., 58 year old female thinks she may pass out.
7:44 a.m. – Hampton Inn, subject having difficulty breathing.
11:59 a.m. – Area of Chapel Town and Whitten Rds., grass fire.
2:01 p.m. – Piccadilly Dr., grass fire.
3:01 p.m. – Keating Rd., Dirt Cheap, fire alarm.
3:21 p.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare fire alarm.
6:06 p.m. – Van Voris, TK Supermarket, small fire.
March 1
9:10 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Lakeland Dr., two vehicle accident, no injuries, but roadway is blocked.
12:30 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakeland Apartments, smoke alarm.
5:11 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.
7:59 p.m. – Fields St., young man having a heart attack.
8:24 p.m. – Keating Rd., one car accident.
March 2
5:14 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 57 year old male has passed out.
10:3 a.m. – Hwy. 51N, county requesting mutual aid for tree touching power line, line is sparking.
10:18 a.m. – Perkins Ln., tree has fallen on house.
10:32 a.m. – Pamela St., tree has fallen on power lines.
11:09 a.m. – Dell St., 89 year old female sick inside house, relatives can’t get inside.
11:14 a.m. – Hays St., 30 year old female has medical emergency.
March 3
7:29 p.m. – Noble St., 76 year old female experiencing a possible stroke.
March 4
12:59 a.m. – I-55 at the Eureka St. overpass, 18-wheeler is on fire.
4:49 p.m. – Womack Cove, male subject not breathing, Lifeguard also en route.
9:04 p.m. – Hays St., 30 year old female has a diabetic emergency.
9:36 p.m. – I-55 Southbound near Mile Marker 243, male subject with a possible broken leg.
9:56 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, 27 year old female involved in a hit and run accident.
March 5
6:55 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, unresponsive male in the parking lot.
2:21 p.m. – I-55 northbound at Mile Marker 250, two car accident, unsure of injuries.
2:30 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., and Hwy. 6, vehicle on fire.
3:50 p.m. – Lester St., patient has low blood pressure, EMS en route.
8:27 p.m. – Gordon Dr., fire alarm.
March 6
8:01 a.m. – Hwy. 6 near the overhead bridge, three vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
10:10 a.m. – I-55 southbound, between Mile Markers 243 and 244, report of male subject lying on the side of the road, police and ambulance service also notified.
12:21 p.m. – Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, student having allergic reaction.
1:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in front of Gas Mart, vehicle accident, no known injuries, roadway is blocked.