Front row for Leno at the Heindl Center Published 9:59 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

Mike and I went to Tobie Town Friday night to see Jay Leno at the new Heindl Center at Northwest. Folks, it is a beautiful venue and I suspect we will be seeing more shows up there.

We were sitting front row direct center so we took a little ribbing from Jay as expected, but he was very funny and entertaining.

Mike said, “Just imagine two old boys who have watched this fellow on TV for all these years and we wind up driving 20 minutes from home to sit in the front row and see him perform.”

I’ll be the first to tell you if you want to see a show in a top notch venue then go no farther than The Heindl Center. I’ve been to shows all over, New York and everywhere else and I was highly impressed with the facility there.

Speaking of shows, I was sitting around Sunday, channel surfing for something to watch and while clicking on the classic movie station I caught the beginning credits of “Gone With The Wind.”

I figured I had four hours to kill so I decided to sit back and view the show.

My wife came walking in from the patio and inquired as to what I watching and I replied “Gone With The Wind.”

She stated she never had any interest in that movie and had never watched it. I replied “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” which drew a sharp stare in my direction.

I reckon I ain’t no Rhett Butler, nor would I care for a Scarlett O’Hara either. I have enough trouble at times with an auburn haired lady. Most of my troubles are self-inflicted I will have to admit though.

Entertainment. We all spend tons of money entertaining ourselves. This paper being a form of information is also a form of entertainment. Entertains me to write a column when I can and entertains some of you to read it.

My wife enjoys reading when I’m not talking. She spends a lot of money on her books and I enjoy them also because she cannot scold me and concentrate on that book simultaneously.

She’s forced to give up one for the other and it makes for a peaceful home life when the chapters get good.

I tend more to radio. I love music and I enjoy a good disc jockey that knows his craft. Johnny Pace is a good DJ. He’s so good in fact, if he’s sitting beside you in a vehicle and you drive under a bridge, his sound is muted. Now, I’m just pulling your leg on that one.

Life’s short folks. Enjoy yourself, entertain yourself whether it’s books, papers, movies, sports or music, you got to have a bit of entertainment in your life.

Take care of yourself folks and have a little fun now and again.