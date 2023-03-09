CWD detected in Tunica County Published 9:45 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) recently received Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) positive test results for a hunter-harvested doe from Tunica County.

This is the first CWD-positive detection for this county. The hunter-harvested doe was considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and later confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Since February 2018, 206 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across 10 counties.

MDWFP thanks all hunters that submitted deer during the 2022–23 hunting season.

Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.