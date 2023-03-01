Paddle for Panola is underway Published 3:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Paddlers launched their canoes on Saturday just south of Bull Shoals Lake in their 207 mile Paddle for Panola journey to raise funds for The Grace Place.

Chris Pope, executive director for The Grace Place, is keeping touch with the paddlers daily and reports that “day three was their hardest day due to head winds and white caps on the water. They had to go through two locks and portage canoes around the dams.

They are making good progress each day. “Day one they paddled 30 miles, day two, 43 miles, and day three, 39.5 miles” said Pope.

As of last Friday, the Paddlers were just over half way to their goal of raising $35,000 for The Grad Place. Those wishing to donate can drop off a check to Paddle for Panola at First Security Bank or Guarantee Bank. The fundraising meter is at First Security Bank Panola Ave. and Hwy 6.