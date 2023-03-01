New firefighters graduate from the academy

Published 3:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Staff reports

Pictured at last week’s graduation ceremony at the State Fire Academy in Jackson are (from left) Batesville Fire chief and , firefighters Justin Sanders and Justin Parker(Contributed)

Firefighters Justin Parker and Justin Sanders of the Batesville Fire Department Fire Department last week graduated Class 201 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. 

This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages conclude that firefighters, through their newly acquired skills and knowledge, will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. 

“We are excited to introduce our newest group of certified MS Firefighters. that will be tasked with protecting our communities all across our great state.” said Director Wages.

 

