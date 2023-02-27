Jay Leno to headline at Heindl Center Friday Published 8:54 am Monday, February 27, 2023

The Heindl Center for the Performing Arts, located on the Senatobia campus of Northwest Mississippi Community College, will present a night of comedy featuring comedic legend Jay Leno and new member of the Grand Ole Opry, Henry Cho for a one-night-only engagement on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Leno is an acclaimed late-night talk show host, admired stand-up comedian, best-selling children’s book author, lovable voice-over artist, and pioneering car builder and philanthropist. Leno, former host of “The Tonight Show,” is widely characterized as “the hardest-working man in show business.”

Comedian Henry Cho was inducted Feb. 11 as the 229th member of the Grand Ole Opry. This prestigious honor has not been extended to a comedian since 1973. He served two years as host of NBC’s “Friday Night Videos” and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms.

To buy tickets and learn more about the Heindl Center’s inaugural season, visit www.heindlcenter.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Heindl Center box office at (662) 562-3478.