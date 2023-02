James Henry Russell, 70 Published 2:33 am Monday, February 27, 2023

James Henry Russell, 70, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2023, at the North MS Specialty Hospital in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Calvary Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.