Property Transfers Published 5:48 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Property transfers between Jan. 23 – 27, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Marvin Harris, Jr. to Antonio and Maddison Rompon, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

C & R Property Management, LLC to Kenneth and Deanna Elliott, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Albert Lee and Sandra Mills to Billy R. and Patricia Allen Higgs, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Albert L. and Latricia Ann Mills to Billy R. and Patricia Allen Higgs, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

John M. and Jennifer K. Havas to Billy R. and Patricia Allen Higgs, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Darrin Franklin Hill, Sr. to Billy R. and Patricia Allen Higgs, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Jerry Wayne Bourland to Billy R. and Patricia Allen Higgs, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Ronald Eugene Avery, et al. to David Eric Avery, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Wilson & Associates, PLLC to Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Co., N.A., A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

CT Investments, LLC to Silicon Ranch Corporation, Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 8 West.

Patricia G. Chadwick to Mallory Lyn Dunson, A part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Clay Hill Farms, LLC to Circle M Farms, Lot 39, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision, Section 16, Township 8, Range 5.

DLF Partnership to Silicon Ranch Corporation, Northeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 8 West.

North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC Loxley Parnell Stubblefield, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas L. Rowsey to Thomas Leon Rowsey, as Trustee of the Thomas Leon Rowsey Revocable Trust, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest corner of Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Janet W. Johnston and Tommye W. Walker to Lisa Watkins Barr, Lot 15, 4th Addition, Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Brenda Griffin to Johnny Griffin, A part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Taylor and Cindy Francis to Como Baptist Church, Inc., A fractional part of Lot 7, Block 1, Town of Como, also the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Bennie Ronald Yancey to Shannon Yancey, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Carolyn C. Cauthen to Carolyn G. Cauthen, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 South and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, containing 1.9 acres, more or less.

Carolyn G. Cauthen to Brandon M. Cauthen, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 South and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, containing 1.9 acres, more or less.

Fred Butts to Brenda C. and Fred Butts, Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 7 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Patricia Spain Johnson to Patricia Spain Johnson, Tamela L. Johnson, Sheila D. Robinson and Rodney Lewis, Fractional part of Block 15, Juanita Reservation.

Angel Elaine Houston, Dovie Marie Vaughn and Stanley F. Stellwagen to Angel Elaine Houston, Dovie Marie Vaughn and Stanley F. Stellwagen, The East 66 ⅔ feet of Lot 3, Block X, Town of Crenshaw.

Walter and Rhonda Ashe to Jimmy C. Grisham, A part of Lot 5, Lakewood Village, Phase One, located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.