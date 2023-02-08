James Oscar Hardin, 76 Published 5:12 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

James Oscar Hardin, 76, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

James was born on June 23, 1946 to the late Ethel Contini and George Hardin in Marked Tree, Arkansas. He honorably served our country in the United States Army and retired from Inca Presswood Pallets in Sardis where he worked as a foreman for many years.

James was very active in the VFW and the American Legion. He was also a part of the Legion Riders, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

The family left behind to cherish his memory includes his three children, Jimmie Hardin of Atlanta, Kenny Hardin of Morton, and Eric Dillard of Pensacola, FL; and five grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice “Bea” Hardin.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the American Legion, https://mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate#legion-org.