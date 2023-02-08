Batesville Municipal Court Published 5:47 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Feb.1, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Chelsea Raven Browning, 2602 Bonner Rd., Enid, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Adam Ladd Caine, 1631 Flatwood Rd., Lebanon, TN, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and improper equipment and was fined $838.

William Michael Carver, Jr., 4699 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, had felony burglary and grand larceny charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jayson Deuntray Dishmon, 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of third offense DUI, careless driving, and open container bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Tanasha Lasha Goliday, 557 Sanders Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty and was fined $877 for no drivers license, no insurance, and careless driving.

Micheal Wayne Lippert, 113 CR 325, Taylor, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, CR 116, Oxford, pleaded guilty to giving a false statement of ID and was fined $647.

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532 West Pearl St., Sardis, failed to appear on simple domestic violence and trespassing charges.

Willie Patterson Jr.,1065 Smart Rd., Como, failed to appear on a second offense domestic violence charge.