Jane Orr Wilson Tucker,95 Published 1:32 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Jane Orr Wilson Tucker, 95, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Jane was born June 12, 1927 in Sardis to the late James Albert Wilson and Mary Edith Orr Wilson Manning. She was a faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville, having been a former member of the chancel choir for many years.

Jane was an excellent cook. Her meals have been enjoyed by her family and many friends throughout her life. She leaves a legacy of caring for her family, extended family, friends and others. Jane also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was a member of the James Gilliam Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Jane briefly worked for the Mississippi Employment Service after which she became actively involved with the day-to-day operations of the family business, Tucker Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Jane’s loving memory will be most remembered by her family, which includes her two children, Edith Louise (Edye) Tucker Herron (the late Vernon Herron) of Batesville, John Asa Tucker, Jr. (Loree) of Batesville; four grandchildren, Dr. Joel Asa Tucker (Melissa) of Biloxi, Jared Larson Tucker (Abby) of Newman, Ga., Brian Tucker Herron of Batesville, Laura Jane Herron Rounsaville (John) of Madison; nieces, Louise Land, Carla Crockett, Meredith Creekmore; nephews, Dr. Edward Wilson, Jimmy Wilson, and ten great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, John Asa Tucker and her two brothers, James Albert (Sonny) Wilson, Jr and Edward Robert (Brut) Wilson, both of Sardis.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution, may forward those to the First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Avenue, Batesville, MS; the Batesville Magnolia Cemetery, c/o First Security Bank Trust Department, P.O. Box 1690, Batesville, MS 38606 or to a charity of your choice.