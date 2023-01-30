Durl W. Raines, 87 Published 1:43 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Durl W. Raines, 87, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, 2023, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Funeral services Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Martin Willingham Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Mr. Durl was laid to rest next to his wife, Fay, at Forrest Memorial Park.

Durl was born on May 13, 1935, to the late Jack Taylor Raines and Minnie Gertrude Stanton Raines in New Albany, MS. He was a self-employed upholsterer for over 50 years and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Batesville, MS. Durl loved to travel with Fay and visit new places. He was very active in the community, being involved in the American Legion, VFW, the Masonic Lodge #293 of Olive Branch, MS and the Wahabi Shriners of Jackson.

Durl also honorably served our country in the U.S. Army for three years and even spent time overseas in Germany.

The family he leaves behind includes his two children, Linda and Roger Raines; one sister, Mary Ann Loper of South Carolina; six grandchildren, Jay Scott, Drew Baker, Corbin Baker, Taylor Raines, Casey Sisk, Chelsea Raines; and 12 great-grandchildren, Mila Baker, Noelle Baker, Noah Baker, Moseley Baker, Mae Baker, Lylah Raines, Salem Raines, Packard Ragas, Sullivan Ragas, Thomas Ragas, Georgia Sisk, and Baylor Sisk.

Along with his parents, Durl was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Morris Raines; and two children, Timothy Raines and Brenda Baker.

The family request anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, to please forward those to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or go to donate.lovetotherescue.org.