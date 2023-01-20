Jail Log Published 1:40 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 9

Treshawn E. Johnson, 7017 Woodlake Dr., Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Quantavious D. Connard, 527 Austin Rd., Senatobia, sentenced on DUI (third) charge.

Johnnie Cortez Lacey, Jr., 500 Pecan St., Marks, charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Markevious Quartez Robinson, 105 Browning St., Batesville, held for court.

Lisa Renae Goodson, 223 Cottage Trail, Batesville, charged with violation of the obscene electronic communications statute.

Jan. 10

Sky Randy Braxton, 1050 Quitman Ave., Crowder, charged with attempted burglary.

Hayden Brett Goss, 17 Harmon Circle, Batesville, charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Deandre Demona Williams, 558 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with attempt to commit a crime and aggravated domestic violence.

Joshua Lamar Evans, 292 CR 301, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Lagreggory Ellis, 500 Lincoln St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Latoya Latrice Fondren, 204 Deaton St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jan. 11

Zykevious Thomas, 262 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, and no seatbelt.

Bobby Airion Jordan Thomas, 150 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Larry Wayne Pennington, 5380 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with violation of a protection order.

Steen Dyella Harris, 116 Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance, open container, and improper equipment.

Takeko Taiasha House, 207 Pettit St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and open container.

Jan. 12

James Anthony Ladd, II, 740A Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Terry Lee Myers, Skyline Motel, Hwy. 51, Batesville, arrested on a warrant from the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Larry Hester, 6416B Barnacre Rd., Sardis, held on a detention order.

Kimberly Nicole Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, held on a detention order.

Jondarius Trayveon Harris, 207 Draper St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 59 Randy Sullivan Rd., Sardis, charged with improper equipment, no insurance, grand larceny, and burglary.

Jan. 13

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with disturbance of a public business.

Jan. 14

Kiarra Tiana Walls, Greenwood, charged with DUI (other).

Cortney Martez McKinney, 141 W. Bolton St., Pontotoc, held for investigation.

Christopher Deshun Strong, 3680 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, changed with simple domestic violence.

Jan. 15

Shameek Najee Thomas, 532B W. Pearl St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence and petit larceny.

John Ira Mabry, 426 Taylor St., Como, charged with trespassing.

Nathan Charles Johnson, 130 Williams St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Derrick Dewayne Mack, 624 Whispering Oak Dr., Southaven, charged with simple domestic violence.

Melodie C. Coleman, 1369 Hwy. 3S, Crenshaw, charged with simple domestic violence.