Property Transfers Published 1:23 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Property transfers between Dec.19 – 22, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Mary Katherine Baglan to William Deaton and Sandra Samford, Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Sarah J. Pride to The William Lester Pride, Jr. Revocable Living Trust, A fractional part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Gordon Vining to Jennifer Burris, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Patrick and LaTanya Coleman to Bronson Wright, A 1.0-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

C&N Homebuilders, LLC to Velma Wilson, Lot 11, The Coves Subdivision, Phase 1, located in Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Annie Russell to Johnny and Shelley Russell, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Perry Sanford to Treayna Sanford, Lot 20 of Eastwood Acres Subdivision.

Tonife Mangrum to Tommy Caine, Sr., A fractional part of Block 14, Town of Pope, and a part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

James Byers to Sarah Mae L. Brown and Ola Marie Clark, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jerry Lloyd to Sarah Mae L. Brown and Ola Marie Clark, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Laura H. McGee to Laura and William McGee, 1-acre part of Lot 9, East of Road, Section 17, Township 10, Range 7, Block 12.

Young Investment Properties, LLC to NS Lands, LLC, A parcel of land located in Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Jerry Melton Snyder to Tony Snyder and Shelly Simi, Two Lots in Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 1 East (Quitman County), and a Lot in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Nolan F. West to Gol-Den Properties, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

DH Holdings, LLC to D&O Management, Co., Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Donahue & Boren, LLC to Thomas Jerad and Victoria Lynn-McDonald Hunt, Lots 173 and 174, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Guy and Dorothy Putman to James and Courtney Davis, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB8 to Living Waters Properties, LLC, A parcel of land in the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Victoria Ryals to EUCO, LLC, Lots 6 and 10 of Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o Information Systems & Network Corporation, Part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Morco Goings to Charles Dodson, The North Half of Lot 9, Block K, Town of Crenshaw.

Chris Taylor to Gokce Capital, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Clyde Cole to Jeremy Cole, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Clarence and Annie Porter to Clarence and Annie Porter as Trustees for The Porter Revocable Living Trust, 3.00 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

The Carole C. Moore Non-Exempt Marital Trust to James and Janice Jean Buford, Lot 2, Renaissance Subdivision, in Section 31, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Matthew and LaToya McKinney to McKinney Family Irrevocable Trust, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Matthew and LaToya McKinney to Isaiah Hickonbottom, Two tracts in the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Property transfers between Dec. 27 – 30, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Clint Bolton to E. Clint Bolton, et al., Part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West; Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Pryor, Jr. to State of Mississippi Dept. of Revenue, Two parcels in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Georgi Holdings, LLC to Warehouse 3, LLC, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Lisa Marie Berry to Lisa Marie and John Berry, Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

ACC Tax Sale Properties, LLC to Elvia Bolanos, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, North of Road, Section 14, Township 8, Range 6.

Randy Boren to Thomas Gant, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 7 West; Fractions of Blocks 14 and 15, Town of Pope.

Tammy Alford to Richard Alford, Lot 29 of the First Addition to Saree Subdivision.

Rebecca Lynn Smith to Rebecca and Ronnie Lynn Smith, A Lot in the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Jerry and Michelle Bourland to Tony Hoskins, Fractional part of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 6 West; Lot 4 of Riverview Subdivision.

Ernest Vaughan to Wake, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 20 acres, more or less.

Magnolia Grove Monastery, LLC to Ryan Cong Truong, 5.49-acre tract in the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 8 West of the Chickasaw Cession.

Magnolia Grove Monastery, LLC to Son Thanh Nguyen, 6.83-acre tract in the Northwest and Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 8 West of the Chickasaw Cession.

Stephen and Stephanie Henning to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, A parcel in Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Calvin Keith Jones to Sheila Faye Jones Cook, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 9 West; Fractional part of Lot 3, Section 23, Township 28 North, Range 1 East (Quitman County).

John Arnold Smith to Katherine Ann Love, Lot 28, First Addition, Saree Subdivision.

Randy Boren and Harold Donahue to Billie Donahue, Fraction of Lot 6, Green Acres Subdivision.

Eula and Danielle to Eula Anderson, Lot 8, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Robert Denley to Maribeth White, Lots 118 and 120, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Morrie Turner to James and Margaret Fox, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

William and Kelly Coleman to Ronnie and Cindi Ross, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Kelvin and Latricia Wooten to Teresa Melton, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jean Hymer to James O. Rutledge, A tract of land located in Como; Northeast corner of Section 4, Township 7, Range 7 West.