Cheyenne Lane Fellows, 27 Published 1:14 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Cheyenne Lane Fellows, 27, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 11, 2023, in Batesville, MS.

A memorial service for Cheyenne will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Martin Willingham Memorial chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends at noon prior to the service.