Vivian Murphree Bridges Published 12:16 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Vivian Murphree “Sis” Bridges, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, at Azalea Commons of Batesville.

A celebration of life will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church. The interment will immediately follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.