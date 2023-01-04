Panola County Jail Log Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 26

Ashley Nicole McComb, 307 Church St., Como, charged with shoplifting.

Donte Deshun Woodall, 913 Battle Ln., Oxford, serving seven days for Drug Court.

Dec. 27

Eyon Alan Brownlee, 1951 Harmonia Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Willie Patterson, Jr., 1065 Smart Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence.

Dec. 28

Tony Porter, 624 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, serving two days for Drug Court.

Temetric Williams, 332 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of a business.

Nicholas Kentrail Jones, 607 Warren St., Como, charged with driving with suspended license and seatbelt violation.

James Chadwick Brewer, 121 Trianon St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Dec. 29

Jerry Lee Cook, 229 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Devontae Keshon Russell, 13617 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Dec. 30

Edward Jermaine Scott, 1142 McKinney Rd., Sardis, charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Dewayne Jones, 515 Molly Ridge Cove, Oxford, charged with following too closely.

Cody Allen Eggemeyer, 30 Meyer Rd., Westhoff, TX, held for investigation.

Dec. 31

Augstine Ortiz, 72 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with simple assault and contempt of court.

Kristy Jean Johnson, 109 Dickie Dr., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant.