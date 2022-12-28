Eloise “Totie” Goodwin Bradley, 82 Published 6:34 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Eloise “Totie” Goodwin Bradley, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her home in Crenshaw. She was the widow of Herman H. Bradley.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw.

Totie was born July 28, 1940 in Mississippi to the late Clayton and Pauline Goodwin. She was a retired bookkeeper and member of Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge. Totie enjoyed working crossword puzzles and word search books in her spare time.

Totie’s memory will be cherished by her son, David Bradley of Harvest, AL.