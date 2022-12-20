Municipal Court Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec.14, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Joshua Jamaul Benner, 206 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 15, Batesville, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within the city limits and was fined $646.

Stephany Berryhill Bridges, 175 Toliver Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jarvis Kiwon Brown, 24 Fourth St., Crowder, had felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Toby Allen Helmes, 7420 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of no/expired tag, unauthorized colored lights, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set of trial,

Derrick Martinus Cunningham, 4465 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, has a trial pending on charges of failure to stop at an officer’s signal, disorderly conduct, and DUI.

Jarvis James Frison, 621 Alred Rd., Courtland, was found not guilty of simple domestic violence, and found guilty of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, and was fined $872.

Austin James Hancock, 5465 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, had a DUI charge non-adjudicated; and driving in more than one lane and contempt of court charges remanded to the files.

Ashley Latrell Roberts, 105 West Cedercrest Circle, Batesville, had DUI and driving with a suspended license case continued.

Aaron Lance Ucci, 327 Pond Rd., Batesville, had a DUI charge dismissed at the request of the state.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 1051 Elm St., Marks, was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and was fined $383.

Houston Devonte Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, had felony charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, aggravated domestic violence, taking of a motor vehicle, and grand larceny bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.