Christopher Steven Gray, 37 Published 7:25 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Christopher Steven Gray, 37, passed away on Dec. 11, 2022 at his home in Oakland.

Funeral services for Christopher will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.

Christopher will be laid to rest at Graystone Family Cemetery in Oakland.