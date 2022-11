Willie Edward Williams, Jr., 71 Published 11:04 am Monday, November 21, 2022

Willie Edward Williams, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1005 N. State Street, Clarksdale, MS.

A viewing will be held Friday November 25, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Delta Burial Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS.

A funeral service will be held Saturday November 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Batesville, MS with Reverend Jerome Battle presiding.

Delta Burial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements