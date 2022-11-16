Batesville Mounds Project Wins Award Published 8:49 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

At a recent meeting of the Batesville City Board, Koby Wofford of Mendrop Engineering Resources presented Mayor Hal Ferrell with an award from the Mississippi section of the American Society of Civil Engineers for the 2022 Small Engineering Project of the Year (under $1 million construction cost). Wofford helped write the grant proposal for the North Village Trails Project at Batesville Mounds for the City of Batesville as the project owner. Wofford also acknowledged the participation of the Batesville Boy Scouts Troop 478 and the MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks for their key contributions to the site.