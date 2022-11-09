Tigers vs. Jags in 1st round of playoffs Published 8:36 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

SP finished regular season 8-2

Staff Report

The South Panola Tigers will host the Madison Central Jaguars in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Tigers (8-2) finished the season last week with a 35-6 victory on the road against Center Hill in DeSoto County. South Panola lost the season opener to non-district rival Oxford, before picking up wins over Memphis Central and Clarksdale.

In district play, the Tigers lost only to Southaven in a one touchdown game. Southaven finished the regular season undefeated and first in 6A Region 1 play.

Friday’s opponent, Madison Central, was 7-3 in the regular season and 5-2 in district games. The Jaguars secured a third place finish in 6A Region 2 with a 56-43 win at Oxford last week.

Against Center Hill, the Tigers were led offensively by D’mariun Perteet who picked up 200 yards on 16 carries while scoring three touchdowns. David Hubbard added a rushing touchdown to go with a passing TD, a 41-yard strike to Perteet.

Demarion Hoskins led the way on defense with 12 solo tackles, followed by Kaleb Bland with nine, JuJu Pope with eight, and Mo’Trell Chapman with seven.

South Panola last played Madison Central in 2020 when the Tigers beat the Jaguars 12-10. The Tigers also lead the all-time series 13-5.