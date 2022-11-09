Finding a new friend in a holly tree Published 8:41 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mt. Olivet News

Veedy Franklin enjoyed a visit from grandson Peyton Ragon and wife Ashley from Biloxi Sunday. Children Presley and Austin also enjoyed visiting their great-grandmother. Their house had only minor damage in the recent hurricane.

Pilgrims Rest Church on Hwy. 315 had their harvest get together last Saturday night. Bro. Daniel Minor is pastor. In the absence of our pastor at Mt. Olivet, Bro. Daniel has been able to help out.

Black Jack Presbyterian on Ales Road will have their Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 20 after the worship service. Everyone is invited to attend the feast.

Those of use who are worshiping in other churches have plenty of time to get there for the celebration following our own services. I have done that many times when there are special days at Black Jack.

This Sunday (Nov. 13) Shady Grove Baptist Church will have special prayer over the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The churches in Panola County have always participated in this worthwhile ministry.

Immediately after the worship service they will have their annual harvest potluck lunch. All are cordially invited. Like Black Jack, you will have time to get there after your own services with plenty of food waiting.

I thank Mrs. Carol Putman for keeping me up on Shady Grove.

Mt. Olivet Methodist will have their harvest supper and Lord’s Acre collection on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. Members of the church have always set aside a project during the year to raise additional funds.

The project derived its name from the many farmers who set aside one acre of land to give the proceeds to the church at harvest time. Guests are welcome to attend this supper and service at Mt. Olivet. Debbie Tidwell’s chocolate cobbler is always a hit.

There is a mockingbird that has been serenading me night and day. She, or maybe he, is in the holly tree by my front window. I’ve enjoyed her music very much, but was afraid she might migrate south along with the hummingbirds and other migratory species.

I’ve learned that mockingbirds are monogamous, which means they usually mate for life, and they do not migrate for the winter. I hope to be able to continue listening to the beautiful singing.

Mockingbirds require thick, thorny shrubs for hiding their nest so my thick holly tree with all it’s long thorns is a perfect hiding place.

Mockingbirds are very smart. They get their name, of course, from the ease with which they can deliver the songs of blackbirds, orioles, killdeer, jays, hawks, and even frogs.

My mockingbird has heard me playing the piano and sometimes I think I can hear bits and pieces of my songs coming back to me. A male mockingbird may have several hundred pieces in his repertoire.

Some say mockingbirds can sing over two hundred songs and mimic every sound from a fire siren to a cricket.

The mockingbird is the state bird for Mississippi, Florida, Texas, and Arkansas. It is against the law to kill a mockingbird.

To quote country lawyer Atticus Finch in Harper Lee’s classic work, “Mockingbird don’t do one thing but make music for us to enjoy. They don’t eat up our gardens, don’t nest in corn cribs. They don’t do one thing but sing their hearts out for us. That’s why it’s a sin to kill a mockingbird.”

I am going to enjoy the music of my friend even more since I’ve learned that they do not migrate. Listen for your own mockingbird, too.

In the book “To Kill A Mockingbird” Lawyer Finch also tells his daughter, nicknamed Scout, “If you learn one single trick, you’ll get along better with all kinds of folks. You never really understand a person until you crawl into his skin and walk around in it. If you see someone in need of kindness, just give it to them.”

Kindness doesn’t cost anything so lets pass it around. A smile speaks in all languages.

Call or text me anytime with questions or suggestions at 901-828-8824.