Property Transfers Published 9:13 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Property transfers between Oct. 17 – 21, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Thomas Womble as trustee to Melvin Cain, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Randy Cook to Anna Claire Sykes, Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Dorothy Slaughter et al. to James and Denise Corbett. Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9, Range 8 West.

Katherine Cannon as trustee to Birl and Melissa Bolen, West Half of the Northeast Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Marleen Dexter to Joel and Julie Bales, West Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 10, Range 5 West, containing 80 acres, more or less.

August Hadorn and Joseph Hadorn to August Hadorn, A part of the West Half of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mildred and Danny Smith to Deborah Lund. Fraction of Lot 4, Block 17, Town of Batesville.

Dewey Watts to Silas Sullivant, Lots 33 and 34 of the Third Addition to Plum Point Subdivision.

Brian Respess and Tracy Lee Darby to Tracy Lee Darby, Northeast corner of the East Quarter of Section 36, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Dale and Joan Rowsey to Jonathan and Whitney Aldridge, Lot 9, Ranchette Acres Subdivision, Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Dylan and Loretta Dorris to Bailey Lawrence, Part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Arvel Mohon to Brittany and Kenneth Harrison, Lot 706, Enid Shores Subdivision, Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

Lee Ann Kelly to Michael and Christine Babb, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Davena Latham as trustee to Davena Latham, Lot 81, Sardis Country Estates, located in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Davena Latham to Claude Heath et al., Lot 81, Sardis Country Estates, located in Section 29, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Evelyn (Young) and Jim Rainey to William and Ryan Pauley, 1.17 acres of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Sturleen Hoskins and Charles Malone to Sturleen Hoskins, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Lance Fennel to Cole Flint, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Eddie Reynolds to LEA Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

FSB & Co., LLC to Troy Mauller and Kathie Menke, Part of the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Apke Investments, LLC to Maurice and Emily Ragsdale, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Frances Anderson to Cheryl Quarles, and John and Frances Anderson, The West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Cheryl Quarles, and John and Frances Anderson, to Richard and Rachel Price, The West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 8, Range 7 West.

Sarah Thomas, Shane and Tim McCowan, to David and Nancy Bynam, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Ernest and Mary Scruggs to Scruggs Family Trust, A parcel of land situated in Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West; said land being Lot 3, Block 33, Town of Sardis.

William Wallace to Andre Golden, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.