Community Calendar Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Nov. 5

The Sardis Public Library will host a Harvest Homecoming community event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live animals, a video game tournament, arts & crafts, a book giveaway, and pizza are some of the planned activities. This event is in partnership with the University of Mississippi’s Writing & Rhetoric Department. For more information call the Sardis Library at 662-487-2126. The library is located at 101 McLaurin Street.

Nov. 5

The Panola County Branch NAACP will hold an electronic election from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members may check emails or text messages for the ballots.

Nov. 5&6

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will hold its 13th annual missions revival with meet and greet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and supper at 5 p.m. Service is at 6:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday with lunch following service. Come meet missionaries from the US and abroad.

Nov. 6

Pope Baptist Church will hold their 150th year Homecoming Celebration at 10:30 a.m. with a covered dish lunch to follow the service. All former members and friends are welcome to attend.

Nov. 7

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse.

Nov. 9

Game Day and Bake Sale at Heflin House, 304 South Main St., Sardis, starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $25 per person or $100 per table. Pick your team and bring your game of choice. Enjoy a day filled with games and lunch. Lunch only is $15 and will be served at noon. RSVP to Grace West (662-934-2100) or Mary Ellen Joslin (662-934-7014) for reservations and other information.

Nov. 12

Mt. Zion Church (316 Lincoln St., Sardis) Education Committee Ministry invites everyone to a Medicare Open Enrollment information session. Open enrollment ends Dec. 7. Representatives from Simple Two Insurance Agency and Consultant Firm will be facilitators. Join us at 11 a.m. in the fellowship hall for questions and answers.

Nov. 14

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Courthouse.

Nov. 15

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

Nov. 15

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Nov. 20

Holiday Open House from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. presented by Batesville Main Street. Merchants across the city will be participating with special offers for early shoppers. Pictures with Santa on the Square, and much more.