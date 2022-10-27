Old Farmer’s Almanac Releases Thanksgiving Weather Forecast

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up in the U.S., The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting some rain to slow travel at times across much of the eastern half of the nation, from north to south.

Snow will mix in at times from the Upper Midwest to the Northwest and down through the Appalachians, but this should not be enough to cause major travel headaches.

There will be some rain and snow showers form the High Plains back through the Intermountain West. On the West Coast, there will be some rain across the Pacific Northwest. Rain showers will also be on the radar for the Deep South, Southeast, and Florida.

Farther south, through California, the Desert Southwest, and Texas-Oklahoma, plenty of sunshine should allow for easy travel through the air and on the roads.

5For the full November forecast, plus Thanksgiving recipes and tips on how to cook a turkey, visit https://www.almanac.com/ will-it-rain-or-snow- thanksgiving.

For this winter, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling A Tale of Two Winters!