Property transfers between Oct. 10-14, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Randal and Vickie Gail Burford to Earnest Peete, Lot 34, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Wanda Crocker to Chris Lockley, Lots 34 and 35, Section J, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Jack and Barbara Worsham to Mallory Haire, Part of Lot 25, Block P-P, Morris-McMahan Subdivision.

Linda Pinkston to Linda and Harvey Pinkston, Lot 31 of Parkview Subdivision.

Linda and Harvey Pinkston to Lisa Pinkston, Lot 31 of Parkview Subdivision.

Johnny Morgan to Rubert Morgan, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Kathleen Adams to Rubert Morgan, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Russell Morgan to Rubert Morgan, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Cornelia James to Michelle James, North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 6 West; Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jeffrey Hentz to Billy Fred Hentz, A part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Richard Reid et al. to Mary Jane Morrow, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Michael Stewart to Joe Phillips, Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West; West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Deloris Fields to Elvage Fondren, Sr., A parcel in Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Jeremy Hailey to Joshua Cobb, Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Cecil and Mary Louise Smith to Terry Ferrell, Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Steven Williams to Joel Williams, 1.0 acre in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West; 1.01 acres in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Moss Acres, LLC to CT Investments, LLC, Lot 19 of Mossy Oak Cove Subdivision.

Thomas and Rosie Ballentine to Lavonzell Holt et al., A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Lavonzell Holt et al. to Thomas and Rosie Ballentine, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West, containing 1 acre, more or less.

First Judicial District

Thomas and Lillie Ellis to Deronda Ellis Brooks, Two tracts in a fractional part of 38; Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Deronda Ellis Brooks to Deronda and Jack Brooks, Two tracts in a fractional part of 38; Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Jimmie Gipson to Carolyn Tyler, Fraction of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Emma Jean Tucker Russell to Terri Clayton and Joe Harris, 303 Caruthers St., Sardis.

Dean Morris, LLC to Hanh Bullion, Lot 6 of Panola Hills Subdivision.

Southern Containers, LLC to Tianya Arts & Culture, Inc., Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Timothy Joyner, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

TImothy Joyner to Mika O’Connor and Timothy Joyner, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Robert and Carol Short to Stone Corner Farms, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 9 South.

Cheryl Quarles et al. to Samantha Leigh Allen and James Lewis, Jr., Part of Lots 13, 14 and 15, Short Subdivision, Sardis.

Lenora Holliday et al. to Lisa Lyon, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, containing 27.41 acres.