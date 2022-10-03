Public invited to the annual MSU landscape symposium

Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

Mississippi gardeners who work to nurture nature in their landscape can learn from some of the top leaders in this field in an Oct. 19 event at Mississippi State University.

The 67th Edward C. Martin Landscape Symposium will be hosted by the MSU Extension Service on campus at the Bost Center Auditorium. Registration for the half-day event is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Annually, this landscape symposium brings renowned speakers to Starkville to discuss a variety of smart landscape concepts. This year, three speakers will discuss incorporating native plants into the landscape, gardening as a homegrown national park and the values-driven landscape.

“For 67 years, the Martin Landscape Symposium has brought leaders in the landscape field to share ways of designing and managing sustainable landscapes, and this year’s speakers are highly regarded in their fields,” said Bob Brzuszek, MSU Extension landscape architect and symposium organizer.

John Magee is the owner/designer at Magee Design in Middleburg, Virginia, where he has designed and built landscapes in the Washington, D.C., area for 25 years. Nadine Phillips is a nature and forest therapy guide in Petal, Mississippi, as well as a life-long gardener and nature lover who is active in the native plant movement. Toby Gray is a garden designer and consultant from Starkville who is president of the Mississippi Native Plant Society.

The symposium begins with registration and coffee at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, and it ends at noon. Get more information or register for the symposium at https://www.lalc.msstate.edu/w orkshops/martin, or contact Doris Smith at 662-325-3012 or dms241@msstate.edu. The symposium is sponsored by the MSU Department of Landscape Architecture and the Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc.

