NP hopes for rebound after road loss

Cougars welcome Cleveland for Homecoming

Two teams looking to get back into the win column meet Saturday as North Panola celebrates homecoming, taking on Cleveland Central in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Both squads enter the fourth week of the high school football campaign with a 1-2 record and two-game losing streaks.

Last week North Panola fell on the road 16-12 to Holmes County Central while Cleveland Central lost 45-0 to Clarksdale.

The Class 5A Wolves lone victory came in the season opener with a 49-45 win over Murrah before dropping a 38-37 verdict to Hernando.

North Panola led Holmes County last Friday night (Sept. 9) 12-0 at halftime on a pair of TD passes from QD Walls to JJ Harrell and C.J. Newson.

The Jaguars got on the board with a touchdown and two-point to trail 12-8 late in the third quarter before scoring the winning touchdown with 4:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.