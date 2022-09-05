MHP Labor Day enforcement period continues through Monday night

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is set to enhance enforcement efforts for the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period, which began Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 a.m. and will conclude on Monday, Sept. 6, at midnight.

Troopers will conduct high-visibility enforcement activities and safety checkpoints to promote safe travel and reduce fatal crashes over the Labor Day Holiday Travel Period. Speeding, seatbelt usage, and impaired and distracted driving will be key focus over the holiday weekend.

During the 2021 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 146 crashes with six fatalities and made 186 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 443 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

“As we enjoy the last official holiday of the summer season, we must all do our part to enjoy it responsibly,” said Colonel Randy Ginn. “While many Mississippians will enjoy an extra day off work, our Troopers will be on the job to make safe travel a priority.”

“With many Mississippians traveling during this Labor Day weekend to spend time with family and friends, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety encourages all motorists to do their part and practice safe and responsible driving habits,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.