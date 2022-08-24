Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon Saturday

The 32nd Annual Dragonfly Sprint Triathlon at Sardis Lake this Saturday, Aug. 27, will honor the

memory of Cris Crisler, a lifetime runner, cyclist and a triathlete, who died immediately following last year’s event.

In recognition of his love of the sport, $150 cash awards will be presented to the fastest cyclist in each competition: men, women, relay male, relay female. His wife, Elizabeth, his family, friends and supporters, will assist with the awards presentation.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on the sandy white beach at Cypress Point in the refreshingly cool water of the Lower Lake at Sardis Reservoir.

The triathlon includes a 1/2-mile swim with a sandy beach entrance and exit, an 18-mile bike course through beautiful, flat pastoral country and a 4-mile run along portions of a shady woodland trail.

Even those who are not triathletes are encouraged to join in the festivities as two- and three-member relay teams to vie for the prizes.

Registration is $85 per person. Cost for relay teams is $50 per relay participant. Register at pr-eventmanagement.net.

All participants receive a custom designed T-shirt and finishers will be presented with a custom-

designed medal. Award winners in each category will receive handcrafted pottery created by Mississippi clay artist Susan Donald of French Camp. Awards will be presented at a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at the race site.

The event venue offers participants and their families an opportunity to swim, picnic, boat and explore numerous public day use areas on the lake at John W. Kyle State Park and nearby Holly Springs National Forest.