Community Calendar

Aug. 25

The Panola County Genealogical and Historical Society (PanGens) will meet at the Batesville Public Library at 7 p.m. John Nelson will present a program titled “Federal Pension for a Confederate Widow.”

Aug. 27

Magnolia Alliance Center Against Domestic Violence will have a Zoom Charity Auction at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by Gary & Janet Crowell. Zoom ID is 7532887019 and password is santa.

Aug. 27

There will be a community supper at Coles Point Fire Department from 4 to 7 p.m. The Lisa Lambert Band from Tishomingo County will provide entertainment.

Aug. 29

Friends of the Library will meet at noon at the Batesville Public Library in the small meeting room. All are welcome to attend.

Aug. 29-31

West Camp M.B. Church will have Fall Revival at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be Rev. Lindzarius Sanford of Springhill Pope M.B. Church.

Sept. 3-5

Annual R.L. Boyce Picnic weekend will include a Hill Country Blues guitar workshop from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., family picnic at Como Community Park on West Street at 4 p.m., and Nite Club Jam at Greg’s Guess Room (16830 Old Panola Rd.) from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, reception at Emily Pointer Public Library from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for the R.L. Boyce in Pictures exhibit, and the Big Blues Mane guided tour 3 to 5 p.m. Monday – caravan will visit blues markers and historic sites in North Mississippi. For more information visit www.rlboycepicnic.com.

Sept. 5

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sardis Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 6

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 6

The Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall. It is an open meeting.

Sept. 11

Persimmon Hill M.B. Church will have Pastor Appreciation Day at 11:45 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Mark Davis from Nesbit along with the Oak Grove M.B. Church family. Pastor is Rev. Andrew Fluker.

Sept. 17

Into the Wild Pop Up Shop at the Wilbourn Building, 106 Court St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors are needed. Contact Shaniya T. Moore at 662-543-6099 for more information. Guest speaker will be Prophetess Deona Benson.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Mules and Blues Fest in Marks is returning after a two year break due to Covid. The 6th annual festival is a celebration to remember and celebrate the Poor People’s Campaign, Dr. Martin Luther King, the Mule Train, and the culture of the MS Delta. This event is free to the public. Great food, live music, and loads of fun. For information about vendor applications contact Jermeria Skillom @ 662-619-0734.

Oct. 8

Art Mart on the Square 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All artists and arts/crafts vendors interested in reserving a spot should contact Batesville Main Street at 662-563-3126. Exchange Club of Batesville will also have its fall pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at Batesville Intermediate School. Dine in or carry out.

Wednesdays

Batesville Square Market each week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fried pies, pork skins, baked goods, chicken salad, produce, jams and jellies, crafts, etc. Contact market manager Joyce Russell at 662-710-2705 for vendor information or general questions. Vendor spots are $10 per week.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.