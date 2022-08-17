Property transfers between Aug. 8 – 12, 2022, as recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Heafner Properties, LLC to Adelmira and Eleasar Rios, A fraction of the North Half of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Adelmira and Eleasar Rios to Henry Heafner, A fraction of the North Half of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Joseph and Kathleen May to Regions Bank, Lot 23 of Sherwood Forest Estates Subdivision.

Everett Financial, Inc. to Rosebud Economic Development Corp., 489 Katherine Trail. Batesville, MS

James and Pamela Parker to Wells Fargo Financial, 1107 Leslie Road, Pope, MS.

Teresa Ann Thompson to BancorpSouth, 111 Everette Street, Batesville, MS.

Warren Tyler Melton to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

John and Amy Thomas to Delta’s Edge, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, and part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

James Whitaker to Colmon Mitchell, Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert and Charlotte Ann Gray to First Security Bank, Southeast Quarter of Section 11 and Northeast Quarter of Section 14, both in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

John Goodnite et al. to William Theisman, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Mary Brazell to Cleotis and Linda Mister, Lot 15 of Pecan Subdivision.

Linda and Cleotis Mister to Bradley Bailey, Lot 15, Pecan Subdivision.

William Crowell to William and Kelsey Egbert, Part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

LLG MS, LLC to Wilmington Trust National Association, Lots 1421 and 1422 of Section N, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Hugh and Deborah Knight to Curtis and Shelia Sue Carter, 32861 Blackjack Road, Batesville, MS.

Curtis and Shelia Sue Carter to First National Bank, 32861 Blackjack Road, Batesville, MS.

Planters Bank & Trust Company to WT Properties, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

WT Properties, LLC to Planters Bank & Trust Company, Lot 36, Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Betty Jean Manning to Terrie and Terry Harwood, A 47.69-acre parcel located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Betty Jean Manning to Beverly and David Manning, A 46.69-acre parcel in the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Betty Jean Manning to Darrell and Cheryl Manning, A 65.46-acre parcel in the Southeast Quarter, and a 2.00-acre parcel in the Northeast Quarter, both in Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Mary Jo Foster-Warren and James Warren to Robbie and Herman Brown, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

John W. King, Jr. and Jerry Lee Rybolt to Jason Collins, Lot 13, Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

WT Properties, LLC to Timothy Turner and Tara Lynn Herring, Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

USA acting through Farmer Home Administration to Otis and Mavis Hawkins, Part of Section 1, Township 10, Range 8 and part of Section 36, Township 9, Range 8.

Batesville Pawn Shop, Inc. to J.C. Goad, Part of Section 1, Township 10, Range 8 and part of Section 36, Township 9, Range 8.

Marlin and Stephanie Edwards Regions Bank, Lot 42 of Riverdale Acres Subdivision.

Gary and Pat Dixon to Apke Investments, LLC, Lot 75-A, Sardis Country Estates.

Scarlett Investments, LLC to Prince Rentals, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

James Warrington to Mickey and Cherilyn Peterson, A fraction of Section 22, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Amanda and Michael Johnson to Kameron Burns and Hannah Webb, Part of the South Half of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Curtis Gordon to David and Jonathan Gordon, A tract in Section 13 and a tract in Section 24, both in Township 8, Range 9.

Terry McCullar to Kent Wilburn, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

First Security Bank to Myrt and Vernetta Price, Block 1, Juanita Reservation, Town of Sardis.

Kirt Roberson to FT Mortgage Companies DBA First Tennessee Mortgage Company, Inc., 15280 Ballentine Road, Sardis.

Charles W. Gary, III to Lamar and Hannaford, P.A., Northeast Quarter of Lot 4, Block 10, Town of Como.

Wilson & Associates, PLLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Lot 10 of Woodlawn Park Subdivision.

MH Holdings of Pensacola, LLC to ServisFirst Bank, Part of the West Half of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

David Haynes to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, 3420 Parks Place Road, Como, MS.

MMLL Pike Properties, LLC to Summit Tile & Escrow, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 5, the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, the Northeast Quarter of Section 7 and Northwest Quarter of Section 8, all in Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

RDM3, LLC to Agree Limited Partnership, 2.132 acres, more or less, being a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, Town of Sardis.

David Taylor and Jonathan Hays Gordon to Curtis W. Gordon, Jr., Part of the West Half of Section 13, Township 8, Range 9, and a tract in the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8, Range 9; 80 acres, more or less.

Curtis W. Gordon, Jr. to David Taylor Gordon and Jonathan Hays Gordon, Part of the West Half of Section 13, Township 8, Range 9, and a tract in the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8, Range 9; 80 acres, more or less.

WT Properties, LLC to Planters Bank & Trust Company, Lot 1 of Block 20, Town of Sardis.

Brenda Willingham to MERS, 304 Juanita Street, Sardis.

Discount Home and Land, LLC to Roberto Ramirez and Tommy Joe Pittman, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.