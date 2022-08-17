Jimmy Rowsey, 83

Jimmy Rowsey, age 83, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Antioch Cemetery in Courtland. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Thursday.

Jimmy was born on December 14, 1938 to the late Robert Frank “Frankie” Rowsey, Sr. and Lucille Waters Rowsey in Pope, MS. He worked as a farmer throughout his lifetime and custom harvesting for other farmers. In Jimmy’s earlier years of life, he enjoyed drag racing. He had a thing for fast cars and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends. He took a lot of time out in the yard, whether he was gardening or cutting the grass. Jimmy also loved taking Muffy and Beauregard on Jeep rides.

The family Mr. Jimmy leaves behind includes his children, Debbie Aven (Gerald, Jr.) of Courtland, John Rowsey of Courtland, and Robert Rowsey; 4 grandchildren, Christy Cole (Daniel), Kyle Aven (Jennifer), Madyson Rowsey, and Melissa Faulkner (Jeremy); 8 great grandchildren, Aven Cole, Adilyn Cole, Cade Cole, Eli Aven, Emma Aven, Emilia Aven, Cambrie Sutton, and David Faulkner.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jannette Morrow Rowsey; two brothers, R.F. Rowsey, Jr. and Sammy L. Rowsey; a sister-in-law, Lillian Rowsey; and one grandchild, Ashley Rowsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask if you please send memorials in Jimmy’s name to Gideons, P.O. Box 791 Batesville, MS, or to the Courtland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3 Courtland, MS.