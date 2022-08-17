Buice pleads guilty in wife’s shooting

A Sardis man has entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault charges stemming from a Halloween 2021 incident when he shot his wife at least seven times, resulting in serious injuries that required multiple surgeries to save her life.

Lester Leon Buice, 52, pled guilty Aug. 2 before Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McClure. He will be sentenced Sept. 22 at the Batesville Courthouse.

Buice was formally indicted by a Grand Jury in March 2022 when a true bill was returned charging him willfully shooting Pamela Buice with a handgun in a manner that was likely to produce serious bodily injury or death. The shooting happened near the couple’s home on Hwy. 51 between Batesville and Sardis.

Sheriff’s Office investigators said they responded to a call early Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021, of a woman shot in her vehicle. The victim was able to drive herself to Panola Medical Center despite the multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators interviewed her at the emergency room.

A family friend said Buice was hit with at least seven rounds. She underwent surgery that weekend to remove a bullet lodged near a kidney, and was more followed over the past 10 months..

Buice was given a $100,000 bond that Sunday afternoon, posted bail, and was released about 4 p.m. the same day.

Investigators also investigated another person, an unidentified female, who was also at the scene and witnessed Buice firing the shots at his wife. That person wasn’t charged with any accessory crimes in the case..

In the Grand Jury indictment, Buice was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison in March 2005 for felony child abuse.