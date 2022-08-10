North Delta playing in jamboree Friday

The official start of the 2022 high school football season in Panola County will kick off Friday as the North Delta School Green Wave travels to Clarksdale Lee to take part in the Colts’ annual jamboree.

The Green Wave is set to take on Marshall Academy at 4:40 p.m. and Indianola Academy at 6 p.m for their part of a seven-game slate.

Indianola and Washington School open up the scrimmage at 4 p.m. Following North Delta and Marshall, Kirk and Oak Hill will take the field followed by Kirk/Lee, Marshall/Washington, and finally Lee/Oak Hill.

Each contest is set for a 20 minute running clock followed by a 10-minute ‘B’ team game.