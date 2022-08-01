Viola Kay Buckley passed away unexpectedly Wed. July 27 at her home in Charleston. She was laid to rest at Batesville Cemetery. Cooly’s Mortuary was in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Kay graduated with honors from South Panola High School Class of 1970, attended Brandeis University Waltham, MA as well as studied abroad at the Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, John Ruben Buckley and Lorine Smith Buckley; a brother, Leon “Ernest James” Buckely, and a nephew, Emanual Morris.

Left to cherish her memories are her sisters, Erma Jeanine Buckley, New Your City; Alice Buckley, Marion, IN; and Arbie Jo Buckely-House, Boston, MA; brothers, John Buckley, Jr. of Chicago, IL; Harvey Buckley (Lorna), Boston, MA as well as a host of nieces and nephews.