Kyla Rudd received recognition from Rural Medical & Science Scholars

Batesville student Kyla Rudd (third from left in photo) received recognition from Rural Medical & Science Scholars program directors and counselors, (from left to right), counselor Will Hood, program directors, Jasmine Harris-Speight, Ann Sansing and counselor Sarah Frances Downs. They were among 23 students enrolled in the summer program at Mississippi State University to encourage high school students to pursue health or science careers in rural areas of the state. MSU’s Extension Service directed the program with support from MSU College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Mississippi Office of Rural Health and Primary Care/MSDH, Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE, CareSource, AIM for Change Extension Program, and MSU Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President.