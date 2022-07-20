Williams earns place in Rural Physicians program

Morgan Kaye Williams, a Sardis native and junior at Xavier University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP).

Williams is the daughter of Rachel McKinney-Williams and the late Rev. Kevin Williams.

Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural primary care physicians in the state.

The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, the student can use the scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

During medical school, each MRPSP scholar may receive $35,000 per year based on available funding. Consistent legislative support of MRPSP translates to 62 medical students receiving a total of $2,170,000 to support their education this fall.

Upon completion of medical school, MRPSP scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, pediatrics, medicine-pediatrics, or obstetrics/gynecology.

A select number of spots are available for those interested in psychiatry, as well.

The MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 people or fewer and located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.

The MRPSP provides a means for rural Mississippi students to earn a seat in medical school, receive mentoring during the medical school application process, earn a $140,000 medical school scholarship in return for four years of service and learn the art of healing from practicing rural physicians.