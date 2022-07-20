Leading Panola to better health: New CEO Ware touts benefits of local hospital

Panola Medical Center owners have announced the promotion of Chris Ware to CEO of the hospital. The Batesville native has been at PMC since 2007 and most recently served as COO.

Ware’s passion for the local hospital runs deep. “I am honored to lead this hospital and look forward to growing and making it something Panola County can be proud of,” Ware said.

“I want to thank (owners) Quentin Whitwell, Bappa Murkerhji, and Dr. Kenneth Williams for trusting me to be CEO,” he said.

Panola Medical is part of Progressive Health System, which also includes Quitman Community Hospital, the Pain Management and Surgery Clinic of Tupelo, and Tunica County Health Clinics with plans for growth. Whitwell will continue as CEO of PHS.

“Just like every other rural health hospital, Panola Medical has its challenges and we will meet those challenges head on,” Ware said. “Panola Med is a big family that I am proud to be a part of, and we are asking everyone to give us a try. You will not be disappointed.”

Panola Medical offers a wide range of services including a fully-staffed Emergency Room, inpatient care, wound care, hyperbaric oxygen, radiology, sleep lab, physical and occupational therapy, speech therapy, and cardiac rehab.

The hospital has clinics for women, children, and pain management. Surgery options include general surgery, pediatric dental surgery, podiatry, and most recently orthopedic surgery.

“We recently did our first total joint replacement, which was very exciting for us,” Ware said.

The hospital also recently partnered with Specialty Orthopedic Group to have clinics two days a week in Batesville. Panola Medical offers patients a retail pharmacy on site and the hospital operates a full spectrum laboratory.

“I’m asking the community to come check us out,” Ware said. “Panola Medical may have more than you think, and our staff wants to provide the best healthcare options available for our local friends and neighbors.”