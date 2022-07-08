Silver Alert issued for Tate County man

UPDATE: Mr. Warren has been located and is safe according to the MBI.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Ronny Phil Warren of Senatobia in Tate County.

He is described as a white male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 270 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, July 7, at about 7:30 pm in the 200 block of Springfield Road in Tate County, wearing black exercise pants, a black button-down shirt, socks with sandals, and eyeglasses with a pink tint.

Ronny Phil Warren is believed to be in a 2002 gray Honda Odyssey bearing Tennessee tag 7T84L5 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Ronny Phil Warren suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Ronny Phil Warren, contact Tate County Sheriff’s Office at 662-562-4434.