Gloria Ann Bonner, 77, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 30, 2022 from noon until 1 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 1pm in the Martin Willingham Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with Rev. Derrick Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Enid.

Ms. Bonner loved listening to music and especially enjoyed watching the sunset when she could. She loved her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter and enjoyed spending time with them.

Ms. Bonner was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Bonner and her brother, Ralph Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Willis (Chris), of New Albany; one brother, Donald Lewis, of Memphis; three sisters, Debbie Camp, Dianne Lester, and Ginger Bullard, all of Bartlett, TN, two grandchildren, Eric Sean Parker and Matthew Ray Roden, one great-granddaughter, Sophia Anne Parker, and a great-grandson on the way, Coleson Wray Roden.