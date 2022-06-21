Thelma Joyce Darby Sullivan, 84, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her home in Batesville. Joyce was the widow of the late William Sullivan.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 21, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Thelma Joyce Darby Sullivan was born November 26, 1937 in Panola County, to the late Albert and Tamzey Matthews Darby. Joyce was a seamstress during her lifetime and owner of a grocery store. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society and active member at Central Academy Church of Christ.

Joyce is survived by 2 daughters, Beverly Clark (Raymond) and Tammy Wallis (Dave); 2 stepsons, Donnie Sullivan (Teresa) and Terry Sullivan (Connie); 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 17 great great-grandchildren.