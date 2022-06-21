Jackie McMurry, 79

Jackie McMurry,  79, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 25,  from 5-8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Jackie was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Oxford. She enjoyed cross stitching and in her later years she enjoyed coloring while a resident at Diversicare.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Wright and Lottie Henry Wright. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Larry Liens of Batesville; two children, Phyllis Hodge and Jason Hodge, both of Oxford; four grandchildren, Ken Allen, Hunter Allen, Bobby Allen, and Jay Hodge, and three great-grandchildren, Peyton Allen, Waylon Allen, and Georgia Allen.

